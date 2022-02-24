SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As snow drifts off with accumulations of about 1 inch or less in Siouxland, expect clearing of the skies and bitterly cold temperatures to take over with a low of -5°.

Friday will bring about more tolerable temperatures with a high in the mid 20s and mostly sunny skies. It also won’t be very windy as the direction turns from northwest to south at under 10 MPH.

The weekend will be terrific with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday along with bright sunshine.

Nothing noteworthy in the forecast for next week as it looks like we’ll enjoy a peaceful start to the month of March. Highs will hold in the 40s and 50s with a good deal of sunshine and no precipitation chances of significance organizing any time soon.

