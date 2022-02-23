SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall near 0° with more cloud cover and the potential for flurries. At least it’ll be fairly calm with winds held under control at 5 to 15 MPH from the NE.

Light snow showers will persist through much of the day tomorrow. Snow totals of a 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches are expected around Siouxland. Travel is not expected to be significantly impacted as the wind will stay light and the snowfall rate will be rather slow. It’ll stay cloudy and chilly with a high of 14° in the afternoon.

Friday should be decent with the temperature jumping into the upper 20s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures shoot upward into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday as we hang onto the sunshine.

Next week is going to be really nice with temperatures far above normal for late February & early March. Highs will be in the 50s – and even possibly 60s for a couple days.ADVERTISING

Signs of a cooldown next weekend with precipitation possible, but too soon to say with much confidence on how that’ll shape up. A pleasant pattern until then!

For the latest weather information from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.