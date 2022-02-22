SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The low temperature will fall to -7° in Sioux City on one of the coldest nights of the winter season. Expect NW winds to gust up to about 30 MPH with Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings active throughout the region. Feels like temperatures will hang between -20° and -35°. Limit your time & exposure outside. Take care of your pets and don’t leave them outside for too long a period of time as they could be harmed by the brutally cold conditions.

It stays chilly for the next few days. Some snow flurries are expected to travel through Siouxland Wednesday evening after a daytime high of only 15°. Light snow showers are expected on Thursday with a high of 16°. Additional cumulative snow between Wednesday and Thursday will likely range between a half inch and one inch on top of what has already fallen in the area. Driving disruptions are not expected.

Things improve on Friday with a high in the middle 20s and more sunshine.

It stays sunny this weekend and a little warmer to boot. Expect a high in the lower 40s Saturday. Sunday we’ll see the temperature retreat back a notch into the lower and middle 30s.

Things stay quiet next week with no big precipitation chances looming in the 9 on 9 Forecast. Temperatures are going to be mild with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.