SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- As we continue to light snow showers passing through the area during the morning. Accumulation could range from .5”-1” until we see them exit the area around midday with clouds lasting through the day into the evening hours. Along with the snow is the strong winds that are still around at over 20 mph. This will continue until tomorrow morning, meaning that wind chills will feel like below 0’s all across the region. We struggle to rise into the low 10’s for high temperatures today.

The evening will be even colder though as the area drops down below 0° for low temperatures with winds decreasing but still breezier than normal. Clouds stick around tomorrow as well.

Expect a few more cold days before we start to see some warmer weather.