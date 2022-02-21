SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect cloudy skies with flurries and pockets of freezing drizzle potentially making for some slippery road conditions. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued through the northern half of Siouxland which go from 6 PM Monday evening until 6 PM on Tuesday evening.

The low temperature will fall into the single digits overnight. Wind Chill Advisories are also in effect for parts of northeast Nebraska with the expectation of feels like temperatures dropping far below zero.

Snow will fall at a steady rate for a few hours on Tuesday morning with the bulk of it expected to stack up locally between 6 AM and Noon. Snow totals will range between 1 and 2 inches for most of the KCAU 9 Coverage area with a few isolated 3 inch totals possible closer to Sioux Falls and I-90 up north. It’ll be a much colder day than what we’ve become accustomed to in the winter of 2022 with a high of only 15° Tuesday afternoon.

Small snow impulses continue to work through on Wednesday and Thursday as we tack on perhaps another 1/2 inch to an inch of snow on top of Tuesday’s totals. It stays chilly with highs stuck between 10° and 15° while lows slip under 0°.

We welcome back some more sunshine and mild air for the weekend. Highs should be in the 20s and 30s Saturday and Sunday. It looks like we build in more warmth next week with precipitation chances staying pretty low through the extended forecast.

