SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will dip to 2° in Sioux City with a mostly cloudy sky and a north wind gusting to 30 MPH. Wind Chill Advisories have been posted up near the Iowa Great Lakes with feels like temperatures ranging between about -20° to -30°. Limit your time & exposure outside and protect your pets too!

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high in the upper teens. Thursday will be similar with highs falling just short of 20°, but at least there will be some more sunshine.

Thankfully, we warm up just in time for the weekend. Friday will be sunny with a high near 40°. The temperature jumps near 50° on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We chill off a bit heading into Sunday with the high sinking back into the middle 30s, but that cooldown doesn’t last long. Highs will return into the 40s and 50s next Monday and likely hold steady for much of the next work week. Pretty warm for early February!

Besides a stray snow flurry or two tomorrow, there’s no signs of meaningful precipitation on the horizon. Dry weather is favored through the 9 on 9 Forecast and beyond.

