SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a brutally cold start to the day, look for a bright sunny sky to be with us this afternoon with a high in the lower 40s. The wind should calm down a notch – at least for the morning and afternoon hours – as it turns south gusting to around 25 MPH.

Sunday should be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and the high rising into the 60s!

More clouds cruise in on Monday and we’ll see a major drop in temperatures as highs struggle to get up to 30°. A snow system is expected to affect the region beginning Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday with snow accumulations probably landing between 1 and 3 inches locally based on current information. Heavier totals are possible up by Sioux Falls and along the I-90 corridor. It’ll also be rather windy with gusts out of the north hovering between 30 and 35 MPH both Monday and Tuesday.

The other weather story for next week is colder air taking over with highs only in the teens on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as lows fall under 0°. There’s a chance of snow showers again on Thursday and a minor warm-up is in the cards for us next weekend.

