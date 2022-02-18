SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A windy and cold night is coming our way with the low temperature falling off to 7° in Sioux City with mostly clear skies. Wind chills will range between 0° and -10° leading into Saturday morning.

A bright sunny sky will be with us on Saturday with a high in the lower 40s. The wind should calm down some as it turns south gusting to 25 MPH. Sunday should be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and the high rising into the 60s!

More clouds cruise in on Monday and we’ll see a major drop in temperatures as highs struggle to get up to 30°. A snow system is expected to affect the region beginning Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday with snow accumulations probably landing between 1 and 3 inches locally based on current information. It’ll also be rather windy with gusts out of the north hovering between 30 and 35 MPH.

Colder weather is expected during the middle of next week with highs only in the teens on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with lows sinking below 0°. There’s a chance of snow showers again on Thursday.

We should warm back into the 20s and 30s next weekend.

