SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to 12° under a mostly clear sky with south winds of 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday will be really nice with morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the high works up to 56°. The wind is expected to shift from southwest to north becoming strong in the afternoon with gusts around 40 MPH.

Saturday should be mostly sunny and breezy, but comfortable with a high in the lower to middle 40s. Sunday is going to be gorgeous under a mix of sun & clouds with the temperature surging near 60°!

More clouds slide in on Monday with a big cooldown and snow showers arriving in the afternoon. Snow carries over into Tuesday with accumulations between 1 and 3 inches appearing to be the most likely scenario given the current data – our first accumulating snow in about a month for the Sioux City Metro!

Colder weather takes over next week with highs in the teens and 20s leading into next weekend.

