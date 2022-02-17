SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Another colder day as we drop even more from the 50’s earlier this week. The day starts of with temperatures in the 1’s and 10’s , but strong morning winds will push the winds chills to below 0° for most of the area. The day starts with cloud coverage, but clearer conditions through the afternoon holding over through the evening as we have a warmer start to the day tomorrow.

Not only will we start the day warmer, but tomorrow is the start of a very pleasant weekend as we push into the 50’s with the sunshine.