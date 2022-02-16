SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will bottom out at 6° in Sioux City under a cloudy sky with a couple of stray snow flurries. It’ll be pretty cold! The wind from the north gusting near 30 MPH will cause wind chill values to drop below 0°.

Following a breezy start with morning clouds, Thursday afternoon should be OK with more sunshine, calmer conditions, and a high temperature close to 30°.

The weekend should be fantastic with warmer conditions. Friday expect a high in the middle 50s with a mix of sun & clouds. Saturday will be a notch cooler as highs slip into the middle 40s. Sunday we bounce back into the upper 50s with a fair amount of sunshine. The weekend will likely be precipitation free.

Colder air clips through in waves at the start of the next work week. On Tuesday, we may have light accumulating snow happen. Sioux City has had less than 2 inches of snow in the last 2 months, so it would serve us well to catch onto some precipitation!

