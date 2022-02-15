SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will slip down to 23° with increasing cloud cover. The wind will turn from southeast to north at 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday is going to be mostly cloudy with a stray snow flurry or two as a storm system dodges Siouxland to the southeast. The high will rise to 32° with a north wind gusting to 30 MPH making things feel chillier. More sunshine returns on Thursday, but it’ll stay rather crisp with a high of 28°.

Friday should be a great way to cap off the work week with mostly sunny skies and a high in the middle 50s. It’ll be breezy once again. A minor dip in temperatures is anticipated on Saturday with highs dropping off to the middle to upper 40s, but Sunday delivers more warmth with a high of about 60°. It should be a good weekend overall!

More clouds accompany a cooldown Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. No significant organized precipitation chances are favored in the long range forecast models at this moment.

