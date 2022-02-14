SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 16° in Sioux City. The wind will blow out of the SE at 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with a mix of sun & clouds plus a high in the lower 50s. The wind will gust up to 30 MPH from the SE working in some more heat.

Wednesday and Thursday, expect to have windy and colder conditions. Siouxland narrowly misses out on another significant weather system which will drop major rain and snow accumulations across the central plains from eastern Kansas into Missouri and southeastern Iowa. Locally, we’ll have highs in the lower 30s Wednesday and middle 20s Thursday with quite a bit of cloud cover. Winds will gust out of the north at 30 to 40 MPH making it feel chillier.

Warmer conditions return for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s beginning Friday and lasting through next Monday. Another weather system may slide across Siouxland next week beginning on Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday with a shot at snow.

