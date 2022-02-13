SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday will bring about some more sunshine with the high temperature staying steady close to 30° in the afternoon – very seasonal. The wind will turn from north to south and stick between 10 and 20 MPH.

We welcome back more warmth on Valentine’s Day Monday with sunny skies and a high in the lower 40s. It should be a nice one! Tuesday will be gorgeous with temperatures rising upward into the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday of the coming week, we’ll be on the look out for a chance of precipitation with an opportunity at rain showers on Wednesday and perhaps a mix of rain & snow on Thursday with colder air working in. Precipitation amounts will be light with the bulk of it expected to slip southeast of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area, but we’ll have updates on that track through the weekend.

Warmer temperatures in the 40s will slide in toward the end of next week.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast any time here.