SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a very cold start to the day with lows near 0° and a brisk breeze, expect a mix of sun & clouds today with a high temperature near 30°. Toward the evening hours, there’s a chance of snow flurries. Accumulation is unlikely and the overall impact will be minor & fleeting.

Sunday will bring about some more sunshine with the high temperature staying steady close to 30° once again in the afternoon. The nicest change for the weekend versus the past several days is that the wind will be calm – likely staying under 15 MPH.

We welcome back more warmth on Valentine’s Day Monday with sunny skies and a high in the lower 40s. Tuesday should be gorgeous with temperatures rising upward into the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday of the coming week, we’ll be on the look out for a chance of precipitation with an opportunity at rain showers on Wednesday and perhaps a mix of rain & snow on Thursday with colder air working in. Precipitation amounts will be light with the bulk of it expected to slip southeast of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area, but we’ll have updates on that track through the weekend.

Warmer temperatures in the 40s will slide in toward the end of next week.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast any time here.