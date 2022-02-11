SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 0° under a mostly clear sky. The wind will be strong this evening and then gradually diminish. Gusts are expected to range between 30 and 40 MPH. With that in mind, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued in Emmet and Palo Alto counties in Iowa where feels like temperatures will sink as low as -25°.

Expect a mix of sun & clouds on a calmer Saturday with a high temperature of 29°. Toward the evening hours, there’s a chance of snow flurries. Sunday will bring more sunshine with the high temperature staying put at 29°.

We welcome back more warmth on Valentine’s Day Monday with sunny skies and a high in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with temperatures surging into the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week, we’ll be on the watch for a chance of precipitation with an opportunity at rain showers on Wednesday and maybe a mix Thursday with colder air working in. Precipitation amounts will be light with the bulk of it expected to slip southeast of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

Warmer temperatures in the 40s will slide in next weekend.

