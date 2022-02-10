SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Light scattered rain showers will drift through Siouxland overnight with accumulations of about a tenth of an inch or less. The low will fall into the middle 30s.

A couple of morning sprinkles and perhaps a snow flurry or two hangs over into Friday. After a high near sunrise of 37° in Sioux City, it’ll become much colder heading into the afternoon and evening with the low tomorrow night dropping off near 0°.

Saturday will be chilly with a high near 30° and a mix of sun & clouds. On Sunday there may be a few AM snow flurries, then windy and fairly cold weather again with a high in the lower 30s.

Valentine’s Day is looking pretty pleasant with a high in the middle 40s plus mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday, we have a chance at precipitation. However, forecast models are beginning to favor a track just southeast of Siouxland so we may miss out on it – a system we’ll be keeping an eye on in the coming days. Following the passage of that system, it’ll get colder going into the second half of next week.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, visit here.