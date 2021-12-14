SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A storm system forming over Colorado will quickly strengthen and transition across Siouxland Wednesday afternoon creating some highly unusual December weather. While there’s a chance for thunderstorms to happen for some locally, the greatest and most widespread hazard will be straight-line wind gusts of 50 to 70 MPH.

It’ll be fairly breezy during the earlier daytime hours with gusts from the SSE up around 20 to 30 MPH ushering in more warmth and helping Sioux City and other points around Siouxland to flirt with Daily Record High Temperatures.

Toward the evening as that deep area of low pressure works in, we’ll have the wind accelerate. During the late afternoon is when we’re expecting a line of thunderstorms to pass through and in the wake of that is when the wind will likely hit its peak with a rush of much colder air streaming in.

Potential wind gusts at 8 PM Wednesday

You’re encouraged to stay inside for your safety during this period of time. Stay clear of trees and other potential hazards from above. If you’re caught out driving during these powerful winds – slow down, avoid distractions, and keep distance from other vehicles – especially higher profile vehicles like SUVs and semi trucks which may have more difficulty steering in the wind. Now’s also a good time to bring in the patio furniture and secure outdoor items that may blow away.

