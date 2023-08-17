SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch kicking into effect on Saturday afternoon and expiring on Tuesday evening. For the time being, this only encompasses northeast Nebraska counties under the jurisdiction of the National Weather Service Forecasting Office in Omaha, NE – nearly all of our local counties in northeast Nebraska along with Monona & Harrison counties. However, it’s likely that this Watch will be expanded to include much of Siouxland moving forward.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking near 110° are expected each day starting Saturday afternoon and hanging on into Tuesday afternoon. Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses such as heat stroke. Please, NEVER leave children or pets inside of vehicles for any duration of time.

Stay with KCAU 9 News as we bring you updates on the heatwave heading our way.