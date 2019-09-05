Evening Forecast: September 4, 2019

Tonight should be pretty pleasant with low temperatures slipping down into the upper 50s & lower 60s around Siouxland with clear skies.

A hot Thursday is lined up for the area with a return of summertime heat. The temperature will peak near 90° with bright sunny skies. When accounting for humidity, it’ll feel like it’s in the middle to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Friday will be a notch cooler as the wind shifts more northerly under mostly sunny skies. The high will lift into the mid 80s. A more drastic cool down comes this weekend with a healthy chance of rain beginning Saturday afternoon. Highs this weekend will hover right around 70°.

A thunderstorm chance develops next Monday with a passing warm front. Highs will return to the 80s for next Tuesday and Wednesday with a drier pattern taking hold.