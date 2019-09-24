Evening Forecast: September 23, 2019

We should have a beautiful night with clear skies and a low temperature in the upper 50s.

It’s going to be a relatively warm Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s. It’ll be breezy with a SSW wind gusting around 30 MPH. Tomorrow evening there’s a chance of thunderstorms happening and a few may be strong with large hail & damaging winds.

Seasonal temperatures and dry weather will be with us for most of the coming week. There’s a chance of additional rain moving our way on Friday with a cold front. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s & lower 70s.