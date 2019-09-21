Evening Forecast: September 20, 2019

Tonight and carrying over into Saturday morning there’s a small chance of thunderstorms as a cold front slips through the area. Given mostly cloudy skies, temperatures won’t be falling far with a low of about 70°.

Getting past an isolated morning thunderstorm, Saturday will be pleasant with decreasing clouds. The high temperature will be about 80° with a noticeable light wind of 10-15 MPH turning from south to west.

Quiet, seasonal September weather will be with us most of the coming week with highs in the 70s and 80s. There’s an additional slight chance of thunderstorms occurring on Tuesday.

In the extended forecast, a bigger cold front looks to cut through next Friday with a greater chance of rain leading into a larger cooldown. Highs next weekend may slip into the upper 60s!