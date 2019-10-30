Evening Forecast: October 29, 2019

Tonight we’ll have cloudy and cold conditions with a low temperature near 20 degrees.

It’s going to be another chilly day on Wednesday with the afternoon high in the middle to upper 30s. During the morning, there’s a shot at snow. However, snow totals will come in under 1 inch and it’s unlikely to have any impact on travel locally. The central plains near Omaha & Kansas City may see 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation, so if you’re going south of Siouxland you may run into some tricky travel.

Halloween is coming up Thursday and it’ll be marginally warmer with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs should climb into the 40s.

The weekend will be more pleasant with highs cracking the 50° mark on Saturday and Sunday. We have a chance of additional precipitation on Monday and it’ll cool off a touch following that for next week.