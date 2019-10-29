Evening Forecast: October 28, 2019

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers. Accumulations will be light at just a dusting. The low temperature will tumble to an unusually cold 21° in Sioux City!

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40°.

Another round of snow is possible on Wednesday and it may be slightly more formidable than the one occurring overnight tonight…but even still accumulations will come in at less than 1 inch locally. It’ll stay cloudy and cold with a high only in the mid 30s.

Things get a little better for Halloween with some more sunshine and a high temperature in the low/mid 40s.

We’ll climb into the 50s on a nice fall weekend before another mixed precipitation chance enters Siouxland next Monday cooling things back down.

