Evening Forecast: November 6, 2019

Tonight the snow showers will taper off and with clearing skies, it’ll become very cold by early November standards. Lows will fall between 10° and 20° with a few spots near the Iowa/Minnesota border potentially dropping down into the single digits given the blanket of fresh snow! It’ll be the coldest night of the season so far.

Tomorrow we’ll have sunshine, but not much in the way of warmth with an afternoon high near the freezing mark.

Things get better for Friday and Saturday with temperatures making a jump into the 50s! There will also be ample sunshine to enjoy for the start of the weekend.

A major change occurs on Sunday with a big cold front cutting about 25° off our high temperature. Veterans Day on Monday is shaping up to be a chilly one with highs in the 20s. There are no substantial precipitation chances in the extended forecast with just some light disorganized rain sprinkles & snow flurries. A drier pattern overall.