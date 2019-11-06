Evening Forecast: November 5, 2019

Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies with a low temperature near 30 degrees. In parts of Dickinson and Emmet counties in northwest Iowa there will be light snow accumulations of about 1 to 2 inches, but the majority of our KCAU 9 coverage area will likely just have flurries which will fail to have much of an impact.

Tomorrow will be similar with cool conditions as highs make it into the upper 30s. Some additional sprinkles and flurries will be possible with negligible amounts of accumulation expected.

Canadian High Pressure will slide in on Thursday making for one of the coldest days of the autumn season so far. The high will be around the freezing mark with low temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees!

Thankfully, we’ll have some warmer weather entering the weekend with highs rising into the 50s on Saturday afternoon.