Evening Forecast: November 4, 2019

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday there’ll be a handful of sprinkles and flurries, but little of consequence with high temperatures hovering around 40°.

On Thursday look for more sunshine, but it’ll be relatively chilly with a high just over the freezing mark. Things improve a bit over the weekend with a high in the mid 40s Friday and over 50° Saturday!

Saturday night we’ll have a shot at a light mix of precipitation with colder air coming in. Highs will be in the 30s most of next week.