Evening Forecast: November 1, 2019

Tonight the temperature will fall to about the freezing mark with gradually clearing skies.

We’ll have a pretty enjoyable weekend in Siouxland with high temperatures in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and then we’ll look for increasing clouds through the day on Sunday.

Monday we have a chance of another batch of very light mixed precipitation with sprinkles and flurries appearing to be the most likely outcome. After Monday though, it will become substantially cooler with highs stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of the first full week of November.

Have a super weekend!