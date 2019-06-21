Evening Forecast: Jun. 21, 2019

Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson with your Evening Forecast.

Tonight we’ll have an isolated thunderstorm or two with mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature dropping into the 60s.

An unsettled pattern will stick around for the weekend with minimal 20% thunderstorm chances on both Saturday and Sunday. While chances are small and the storms that do form will be isolated, the atmosphere is volatile enough that those may be strong/severe. Temperatures will be relatively cool with highs only in the mid 70s, but it’ll stay humid.

Once we get past Sunday, more sunshine and warmth is projected! Highs will lift into the 90s next week and we should have what’s been a rarity for 2019 so far – an extended period of dry weather.