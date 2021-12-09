SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect increasing clouds and a low in the upper 20s.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect throughout the day Friday as we receive our first significant snowfall of the season in Siouxland.

In the Winter Weather Advisory (purple), snow amounts between 2 and 5 inches are anticipated. With Sioux City right on the fringe between the Advisory/Warning, we’re expecting to be on the higher end of that potential range with totals hovering around 4 or 5 inches within the city. In the Winter Storm Warning (pink), snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches will be common. Forecast models are also indicating a narrow band of enhanced snowfall potentially where an isolated strip of communities near the Iowa & Minnesota border may exceed 8 inches.

Snow is expected to start near midday in Sioux City and become heavy during the afternoon. We’ll watch the snow taper off to flurries overnight into Saturday morning.

While this storm is unlikely to reach blizzard criteria, the wind is going to play a part too with gusts favored to range between 25 and 35 MPH as the snow is coming down. Lowered visibility and slippery surfaces will be an issue throughout the snow event.

Going beyond the snow on Friday, the forecast is actually looking rather nice! Saturday will still be chilly with a high near the freezing mark, but it’ll become mostly sunny. The meltdown begins on Sunday with a high above 40° and sunshine.

We’ll gradually heat up over the course of next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, forecast models are developing in a cold front with a chance of showers. More seasonal conditions should follow into next weekend.

