SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight, expect a low temperature in the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday should bring a mix of sun & clouds and pleasant December conditions with highs working up near 50°.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area including Woodbury county and Sioux City. It begins at 6 AM on Friday and continues until midnight.

Snow will begin in western parts of Siouxland early in the morning. Sioux City should see the snow pick up between 9 AM and Noon. Snow will fall at its heaviest through the afternoon and evening hours before tapering off to flurries overnight into Saturday.

Snow totals are expected to range between 4 and 6 inches for the majority of Siouxland with smaller amounts closer to Interstate 80 where 1 to 3 inches is expected to accumulate.

In addition to the falling snow, wind gusts of 25 to 35 MPH will create further travel troubles with lowered visibility. You’re encouraged to adjust travel plans on Friday and limit trips out of the home as travel will become treacherous – especially later on in the day.

Beyond the Winter Storm Friday, it looks like it’ll stay rather chilly this weekend with highs near 30° on Saturday and then rising into the upper 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

It becomes much warmer next week with a streak of highs in the 40s and 50s plus a chance of rain happening on Wednesday. We’ll melt off a significant chunk of Friday’s snow over the course of the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast right here and with the KCAU 9 App.