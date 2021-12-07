December 7th PM: Pretty nice on Wednesday & Thursday before substantial snowfall Friday

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and a low temperature near 10°.

Wednesday will be decent under mostly sunny skies with the high temperature rising to 40°. Thursday will be a touch warmer even as we get close to 50°, but there will be more cloud cover.

On Friday, we’re anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in western parts of Siouxland including Knox, Antelope, Pierce, and Cedar counties in Nebraska going from Thursday night until Friday night. A preliminary range for potential snowfall totals in the Watch area is 3 to 8 inches. Sioux City will likely have between 2 and 4 inches of snow based on current data.

It’ll stay chilly on Saturday with the fresh blanket of snow. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high near 30°.

A warming trend is favored for next week with highs in the 40s and 50s which should help to melt away the snow.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast any time here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories

News article bin