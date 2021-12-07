December 7th Late: Cool, but comfortable on Wednesday & Thursday before snow arrives Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and a low temperature near 10°.

Wednesday will be decent under mostly sunny skies with the high temperature rising to 40°. Thursday will be a touch warmer even as we get close to 50°, but there will be more cloud cover.

On Friday, we’re anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in western parts of Siouxland including Knox, Antelope, Pierce, and Cedar counties in Nebraska going from Thursday night until Friday night. A preliminary range for potential snowfall totals in the Watch area is 3 to 8 inches. Sioux City will likely have between 2 and 4 inches of snow based on current data.

It’ll stay chilly on Saturday with the fresh blanket of snow. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high near 30°.

A warming trend is favored for next week with highs in the 40s and 50s which should help to melt away the snow.

