December 6th Late: Light snow drifts through Tuesday morning prior to pretty pleasant December weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to between 10° and 15° with a chill to the air! Expect increasing cloud cover with winds turning SE blowing at 10 to 20 MPH.

Flurries are expected to happen on Tuesday morning with perhaps a dusting of snow accumulation. Snow amounts are favored to be greatest near the Iowa Great Lakes, but even then we’re talking about under 1 inch. There will be a bit of afternoon sunshine and fairly nice December temperatures as we rise up near 40°. Anticipate any snow that does happen to accumulate to melt away quickly. The wind will push from the SE in the morning before switching NW in the afternoon measured between 10 and 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Wednesday and Thursday will be genuinely nice days. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 40s. Thursday the temperature will jump close to 50° with a few more clouds.

We’re tracking a rain/snow mix which may be heavy on Friday as the high temperature retreats back into the upper 30s. That’ll set the tone for a cooler weekend with seasonal temperatures.

