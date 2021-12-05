December 5th PM: Cold start to the work week and snow chances coming soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to about 20° on a cold night

Tomorrow will be a chilly one with the high temperature only getting up to about 30° – the coldest day we’ve had in quite some time.

Tuesday we’ll be keeping an eye out for potential snow with forecast models sticking around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of accumulation.

It gets a little bit warmer on Wednesday and Thursday when we should hop above the 40° mark.

A snow system looks to organize next Friday and could bring significant snowfall totals. Temperatures will fall further beyond that disturbance next weekend.

Have a good weekend!