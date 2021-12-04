December 4th PM: Becoming windy tomorrow as colder air settles in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall near 30° as more clouds work in.

On Sunday, expect more cloud cover to be with us along with a much stronger breeze from the NW gusting between 40 and 50 MPH. It’ll stay nice in terms of temperatures at least with the high rising back into the middle 40s once again.

We’ll start to feel the effects of the wind shift on Monday with the high struggling to get up to 30°. Quite chilly!

On Tuesday, there’s a chance of snow with accumulations of about 1 inch or less favored to occur. It gets slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday before another opportunity at snow organizes on Friday.

Have a good weekend!