December 4th AM: Cooling down with windy conditions tomorrow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be mostly sunny and cool, but fairly comfortable for early December. The high temperature will remain above normal as we rise up into the middle 40s. The wind will push out of the SE at 5 to 15 MPH.

Tomorrow, expect more cloud cover and a strong wind to rip through from the NW gusting between 40 and 50 MPH. It’ll stay nice in terms of temperatures with the high rising back into the middle 40s once again.

We’ll start to feel the effects of the wind shift on Monday with the high struggling to get up to 30°. Rather brisk!

On Tuesday, there’s a chance of snow with accumulations of about 1 inch or less favored to occur. It gets slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday before another opportunity at snow organizes on Friday.

Have a good weekend!