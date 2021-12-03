December 3rd PM: Cooler and breezy weekend plus snow chances next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight look for partly cloudy skies with a low in the middle 20s. Wind speeds will hover between 5 and 10 MPH from the north.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, but fairly comfortable for early December. The high temperature will remain above normal as we rise up into the middle 40s. The wind will push out of the SE at 5 to 15 MPH.

On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies and a strong wind to rip through from the NW gusting between 40 and 50 MPH. It’ll stay nice in terms of temperatures with the high rising back into the middle 40s once again.

We’ll feel the impacts of that NW flow on Monday with a high of only 30° along with partly cloudy conditions. Tuesday we’re expecting our second shot at accumulating snow this season in Siouxland, but it won’t amount to a whole lot. Forecast model consensus is favoring totals of about 1 inch. Just enough to the point where it may impact travel, but not greatly.

A little warmer next Wednesday and Thursday before another snow chance develops on Friday.

