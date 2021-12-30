SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be chilly as the low drops to about 15° under mostly clear skies. The wind from the SE will turn north at 5 to 10 MPH.

For the final day of 2021, expect mostly cloudy skies and a high in the middle 20s.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued in Siouxland for New Year’s Eve night lasting into New Year’s Day when feels-like temperatures will drop commonly to between -15° and -25° throughout Siouxland and may fall as far as -30°. It’ll be important to stack on extra layers and to wear gloves & a warm hat. Also be mindful of your pets – don’t leave them outside for too long as they may be harmed by the cold.

Light snow is expected for New Year’s Day with snow totals ranging from a dusting to 2 inches with the heaviest amounts favored in southern Siouxland communities toward Missouri Valley, Denison, and Carroll. It’ll be bitterly cold with a high near 10° and overnight lows slipping under 0° for the first time this winter season.

Look for warmer weather to make a comeback next week with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll cool down once again following a minor snow chance Wednesday.

