December 2nd Late: Seasonal December weather returns leading into next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City ended up falling just short of the Daily Record High on Thursday afternoon as we climbed up to 60° – 2° short of the Record from back in 1998. Nonetheless, it was a beautiful December day!

Tonight the low will drop down near the freezing mark with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Skies should stay clear with light & variable wind speeds of 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday will be a decent one, but not quite as warm as where we have been. Temperatures should be in the middle 50s with a NNW breeze gusting near 30 MPH.

For the weekend, expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the middle 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

It becomes brisk next week with highs in the lower 30s Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance of snow happening on Tuesday with light accumulations.

