SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall near 10° with a partly cloudy sky. At least the wind won’t be as strong as last night as it holds between 5 and 10 MPH from the SE. Wind chills will likely stay above 0°.

Thursday is going to be mostly sunny with decent warmth with highs ranging from the middle to upper 30s. SSE winds will range between 10 and 15 MPH sustained with gusts up around 25 MPH.

Expect a cooldown for the end of 2021 with increasing clouds and a high in the middle 20s. New Year’s Day, we’re tracking a snow system. The most recent forecast models have taken a significant shift to the southeast dumping out heavy snow closer to Omaha and Des Moines. Totals locally are sticking in a range of 1 to 3 inches with the heavier amounts favored in southern Siouxland. At this point, it doesn’t appear to be a major disturbance for us, but stay tuned for updates as it comes closer.

Sunday will still be cool with a high in the upper 20s, but we should rise up to about 40° next Monday and Tuesday. Another snow chance develops next Wednesday and we’ll chill off beyond that.

