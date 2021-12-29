SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a mostly sunny but bitterly cold Tuesday, cloud cover returns today along with a chance of some snow flurries mainly focused in the southeast corner of Siouxland. Accumulations will be minor (if anything) and focused near Carroll and Denison closer to the center of the state of Iowa. It’ll be a cold one with highs in the lower to middle 20s, but at least the wind will be weaker at under 10 MPH as it turns from north to east.

Tonight will be cold with clearing conditions and a low of about 10°.

Thursday we get to thaw out a touch as the high rises into the middle 30s partnered with a fair amount of sunshine, but it’ll be breezy once more making it feel colder. That wind will gust to 30 MPH directed from the SSE.

We have a chance of snow going into 2022 on Saturday and it’ll also be a lot colder with highs only around 10° to 15° on Saturday afternoon. Snow amounts are still fluctuating for Saturday, but at this point it appears to be a pretty minor shot of accumulation in the neighborhood of 1 to 3 inches. Stay tuned for updates as that disturbance comes closer as there remains uncertainty.

Highs in the 20s and 30s with quiet winter weather in the extended forecast. We have another small snow chance assigned to next Wednesday.

