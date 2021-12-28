SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be bitterly cold with a low temperature of 4° and a breezy NNW wind gusting to 30-35 MPH. That will cause feels-like temperatures to bottom out between -5° and -20°. Stack on extra layers and be mindful of your pets – don’t leave them outside for too long of a period of time.

We’ll have cloud cover build back in tomorrow with a chance of flurries mainly focused in the southeast corner of Siouxland. The high will struggle into the lower and middle 20s.

Thursday we get to thaw out a touch as the high rises into the middle 30s with a good amount of sunshine, but it’ll be breezy once more making it feel colder.

We have a chance of snow heading into the new year on Saturday and it’ll also be a lot colder with highs only around 10° to 15° on Saturday afternoon. Snow amounts are still fluctuating for Saturday, but at this point it appears to be a pretty minor shot of accumulation in the neighborhood of 1 to 3 inches. We’ll have more updates as it comes closer.

Highs in the 20s and 30s with quiet winter weather in the extended forecast. We have another small snow chance assigned to next Wednesday.

