SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After some morning snow flurries with a dusting of accumulation here & there, we should be on pace for clearing skies this afternoon as the high rises into the middle 30s. The wind will become strong with gusts around 35 MPH from the NW making it feel a notch colder.

Tonight the skies will clear out for a time allowing the temperature to bottom out in the single digits.

Tomorrow we’ll have another round of snow flurries happen beginning near midday and lasting into the evening. Accumulations will be minor once again with under 1 inch appearing to be a likely outcome for much of Siouxland. It’ll be a colder day with a high in the lower 20s.

Thursday and Friday highs will hold at about 30° before we chill off going into 2022 on Saturday with a more significant chance of accumulating snow. Look for highs to only rise into the teens and 20s through the extended forecast.

