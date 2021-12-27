SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect the low to fall to about 20° with increasing clouds plus a couple snow flurries.

Tomorrow we have a chance of seeing flurries bleed over into the morning hours with a dusting possible north near I-90 and Sioux Falls. Sioux City is unlikely to have any accumulating snowfall. Expect clearing skies through the afternoon with a steady high temperature back in the lower to middle 30s. It’ll be windy though with the wind turning NW and gusting to about 35 MPH.

Wednesday is going to be a cold one with the high falling near 20° and a morning low in the single digits! We’ll watch for another small snow disturbance with flurries expected to drift through during the midday and lasting through afternoon & evening.

Temperatures will stay chilly in the extended forecast with highs in the teens and 20s along with overnight lows below 0°. We’ll welcome in the new year 2022 on Saturday with a pretty good chance of accumulating snow – it may be enough that you’ll need to shovel.

