SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle to upper 30s. The wind becomes strong as it blows from the WNW with gusts near 30 MPH.

Tonight expect the low to fall to about 20° with increasing clouds. It should be calmer.

Tomorrow we have a chance of light snow happening – mainly during the morning and midday hours. A dusting is possible north near I-90 and Sioux Falls. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the middle 30s.

Wednesday is going to be a cold one with the high falling short of 20° and a morning low near 0°.

Temperatures will stay chilly in the extended forecast with highs in the teens and 20s. We’ll welcome in the new year 2022 on Saturday with a chance of accumulating snow happening.

