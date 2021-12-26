SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hope you had a great Christmas!

Today is going to be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs holding steady at about 40°. A couple of sprinkles may work through the area. Anticipate wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH from the NE.

Look for the cooldown to continue into Monday with a high in the middle 30s.

We may see a bit of snow happen next Tuesday as colder air works into Siouxland. The temperatures isn’t expected to shift much as we stick in the middle 30s. It gets chillier over the course of the week though as highs slip to the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll end 2021 and ring in 2022 with seasonal wintertime weather and highs hovering at just about 30°.

