SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Merry Christmas!

After a very light AM mix of sprinkles and flurries, expect clearing skies Christmas Day with a decent afternoon high temperature in the middle 40s. The wind will pull in from the north at between 5 and 15 MPH.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs holding steady at about 40°. A spotty shower or two is a possibility.

We may see a bit of snow happen next Tuesday as colder air works into Siouxland. It gets chillier over the course of next week as highs fall down to the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll end 2021 and ring in 2022 with seasonal wintertime weather and highs hovering at just about 30°.

