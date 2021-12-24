SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a nice warm Christmas Eve, we can look for the temperature to fall into the middle 20s overnight going into Christmas Day. There’s a chance of sprinkles and flurries, but accumulations will be very limited and unlikely to make an impact on travel.

Following a light AM mix, expect clearing skies Christmas Day with a decent afternoon high temperature in the middle 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs holding steady at about 40°. A spotty shower or two is a possibility.

We may see a bit of snow happen next Tuesday also with a reinforcing shot of colder air plugging in. It gets chillier over the course of next week as highs fall down to the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll end 2021 with seasonal winter weather and highs hovering at about 30°.

