SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We struggled to clear out the clouds on Thursday, but today there should be some sunshine that pierces through from time to time and that’ll allow temperatures to rise a bit higher. Look for highs to range from the middle 40s to the upper 50s in Siouxland with Sioux City reaching a high of 55°. The wind will come from the south in the morning before switching NW and blowing between 10 and 20 MPH.

Tonight and carrying over into Christmas Day, look for a hangover of some sprinkles and flurries lasting through the morning hours. Travel conditions are unlikely to be affected with minimal amounts of rain and snow. It’ll be cooler than where we have been lately, but still pretty nice for late December with the high expected to get close to 40°.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs holding steady at about 40°. A couple of spotty showers are possible.

It gets windy and colder next week as highs fall down to the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll end 2021 with seasonal weather and highs hovering at about 30°.

